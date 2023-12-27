No evidence of terrorist attacks in Switzerland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service has no indications of concrete plans for terrorist attacks in Switzerland.

However, the FIS still considers the threat of terrorism in Switzerland to be heightened, as it announced in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to the FIS on Sunday, Switzerland’s assessment of the terror threat as heightened has not changed. According to the FIS, Switzerland is part of the Western world, which jihadists consider to be hostile to Islam, and is therefore a legitimate target for terrorist attacks from their point of view.

According to the Federal Intelligence Service, however, other states are more exposed, especially those that are militarily involved in international coalitions against the “Islamic State” or are perceived as particularly Islamophobic by jihadist-inspired individuals.

Via SwissInfo

