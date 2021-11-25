No radioactive leak after death and injuries at Spanish nuclear plant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One person has died and three have been taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at the Asco nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia, local emergency services said.

A fault in the plant’s fire prevention system caused the gas leak, which was not linked to any radioactive material, the regional fire service posted on Twitter.

Shortly afterwards, the fire service said it was preparing to leave the site after checking over the extractor fans with the plant’s staff and ensuring the systems were working properly.

The three people taken to hospital suffered light injuries from carbon dioxide inhalation, emergency services said.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)

Photo – A general view of Asco’s nuclear plant, in Asco village, Tarragona, Catalonia region, northeastern Spain. EPA/Jaume Sellart