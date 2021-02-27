Non-EU students will have one year to find work in Belgium

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Non-European students studying abroad in Belgium will soon have one year to find work in the country following the competition of their studies. Currently, students must return to their home country upon completion of their studies.

The motion was passed Friday in the Belgian Council of Ministers.

The number of non-EU students in Belgium is rather low compared to other European countries.

8,600 non-EU students came to study in Belgium in 2019, compared to 10,000 in Hungary and 20,000 in the Netherlands.

According to figures from Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, between 10,000 and 14,000 students apply for a residence permit to study or carry out research in Belgium. About 80% of these requests are approved.

Chinese and Americans are the most represented nationalities, with 1,000 and 650 students respectively coming to Belgium to study or do research.

Turkey, India and Canada send about 400 students a year, and for Mexico, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo that number is 300.

