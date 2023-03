Reading Time: < 1 minute

Adds detail on when it was fired

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) – North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea on Thursday, South Korea’s military said.

The missile was fired at about 6:20 p.m. (0920 GMT) from around Nampo, North Korea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

