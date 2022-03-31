Number of women in Italian boardrooms at all-time high

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Stock-market regulator CONSOB this week revealed that the number of women holding positions in Italian boardrooms has never been so high.

“With regard to gender diversity, at the end of 2021, 41% of administrative positions in listed companies are held by a woman,” CONSOB said in a report.

“That represents the all-time high observed on the Italian market, also due to the application of the regulations on gender quotas.

“The entry of women into the boards has helped to change their characteristics, lowering the average age of members, raising the share of graduates and increasing the diversification of professional profiles”.

The report added, however, that only 16 Italian listed companies had women CEOs, just over 2% of the total.

Via ANSA