Malta: Nurse exodus from Mater Dei

In-Nazzjon says that at least 230 nurses have resigned from Mater Dei since January, leaving wars understaffed. The nurses’ union said it is prepared to take industrial action if recruitment efforts are not stepped up. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/24/minn-jannar-aktar-minn-230-infermier-irrizenjaw-mill-isptar-mater-dei/

Another story reports on a PN press conference urging the government to immediately publish guidelines for the new scholastic year. The spokesperson for education, Clyde Puli, said inaction is piling pressure on educators and parents. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/24/l-iskejjel-ghandhom-jifthu-bi-pjan-car-partit-nazzjonalista/

The paper quotes Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne that he will leave it to history to judge the 2019 Labour Party leadership race. He was being asked about comments by the previous Joseph Muscat who said his wife supported Fearne’s rival, Robert Abela. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/24/fearne-ma-jridx-jassoccja-ruhu-ma-muscat-u-abela/

