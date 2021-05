Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turkey was added to the UK’s red COVID travel list. The decision practically means that British football fans should not travel to Istanbul, the city where the Champions League final will be held later this month.

The match, between Chelsea and Manchester City, is scheduled to take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, May 29.

“Fans should not travel to Turkey,” Transport Minister Shapps said. “We would be open to hosting the match. It is a decision for UEFA to make.”