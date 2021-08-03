Olympics: Britain wins two more gold medals in sailing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell scored a sensational victory in the men’s 49er class medal race to take gold on Tuesday, with Giles Scott winning another gold for the country in the men’s Finn class shortly afterwards.

In the only mixed racing class at the Games, Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti won gold ahead of the British pairing of John Gimson and Anna Burnet, with Paul Kolhoff Alica Stuhlemmer bringing home the bronze for Germany.

In the first medal race of the day, Brazil’s reigning Olympic champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze won the women’s 49er FX event. Germany’s Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke took silver and Dutch sailors Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz picked up bronze.

In the final Olympic race for the Finn class, which will be dropped from subsequent Olympics after Tokyo 2020, Scott held off Zsombor Berecz of Hungary, who took the silver medal, and third-placed Joan Cardona Mendez.

British duo Fletcher and Bithell edged out 2016 Olympic champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, who took the silver, with Germany’s Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel taking the bronze.

via Reuters