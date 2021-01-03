On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1496 – Leonardo da Vinci unsuccessfully tests a flying machine

1521 – Martin Luther is Excommunicated by Pope Leo X from the Roman Catholic Church for failing to recant parts of his Ninety-five Theses which started the Protestant Reformation

1777 – General George Washington’s revolutionary army defeats British forces at Battle of Princeton, New Jersey

1925 – Benito Mussolini dissolves the Italian parliament and proclaims himself dictator of Italy, taking the title “Il Duce” (the Leader)

1977 – Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs incorporate Apple Computer, Inc

1984 – Syria frees captured US pilot after appeal from Jesse Jackson

1985 – Israel government confirms resettlement of 10,000 Ethiopian Jews

1990 – Panama’s leader General Manuel Noriega surrenders to US authorities

2002 – The Palestinian freighter Karine A is seized by Israeli forces in the Red Sea

2004 – After hosting the show for over 30 years, Casey Kasem gives up the hosting duties of “American Top 40” to Ryan Seacrest

2009 – Israeli ground forces invade Gaza.

2009 – The Bitcoin network is created as the first block of the digital currency is mined by a person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto

2015 – 18 people are killed after the Norwegian cargo ship MS Bulk Jupiter sinks off the coast of Vietnam

2018 – Security expert reveal two security flaws, Meltdown and Spectre which affect most microprocessors

2018 – First bionic hand with a sense of touch, for use outside a lab unveiled in Rome

2020 – US drone strike kills top Iranian security and intelligence commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad airport in Iraq

Film & TV:

Music:

1987 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts 1st female artist, Aretha Franklin

Sport:

1929 – Australian cricket icon Don Bradman follows up a 1st innings of 79 to score 112 in 3rd Test v England in Melbourne; his 1st of 29 Test centuries

