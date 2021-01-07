On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1610 – Galileo Galilei discovers the first three moons of Jupiter: Io, Europa & Ganymede

1714 – Typewriter patented by Englishman Henry Mill (built years later)

1941 – Chinese Kuomintang forces under orders from Chiang Kai-shek open fire on the surrounded Communist New Fourth Army at Maolin, Anhui Province, killing or capturing 7,000 troops

1953 – US President Harry Truman announces American development of the hydrogen bomb

1954 – Georgetown-IBM experiment, 1st public demonstration of a machine translation system, is held at IBM’s head office in New York

1959 – US recognizes Fidel Castro’s Cuban government

1968 – Uncrewed U.S. space probe Surveyor 7 was launched and, a few days later, made a soft landing on the Moon.

1980 – American President Jimmy Carter authorizes legislation to bail out the Chrysler Corporation with a 1.5 billion dollar loan

1991 – Saddam Hussein prepares his troops for what he says will be a long violent war against the US



1999 – President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial begins in the US Senate after the House voted to impeach him for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky

2001 – John Kufuor was inaugurated as president of Ghana in that country’s first peaceful transition from one elected government to another.

2003 – By presidential decree, Christmas—this day on the Coptic Orthodox calendar—was celebrated for the first time as a national holiday in Egypt, an almost entirely Muslim country.

2010 – Muslim gunmen in Egypt kill nine people after opening fire on a crowd of Coptic Christians

2014 – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wins re-election in Bangladesh general election

2015 – Two gunmen connected to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, a Yemeni-based militant group, stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo and killed 12 people in retribution for the satirical magazine’s portrayals of the Prophet Muhammad; the attackers were later killed by police.

2018 – It snows in the Sahara desert – 15 inches reported in Aïn Séfra, Northwest Algeria

2018 – Sydney, Australia has its hottest day for 80 years as Penrith reaches 47.3 degrees

2019 – Amazon overtakes Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable listed company for the first time, worth $797 billion

2020 – 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico, island’s largest in a century, followed by many aftershocks kill 1 person and destroy 800 homes

Film & TV:



2011 – “The King’s Speech”, starring Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, and Helena Bonham Carter, is released in United Kingdom

Music:

1955 – Marian Anderson becomes the 1st African American to perform with the New York Metropolitan Opera

1958 – Gibson issued US patent for the Flying V Guitar

2003 – “In Da Club” single is released by 50 Cent (MTV Video Music Award Best Rap Video and Best New Artist 2003, Billboard Song of the Year 2003)

Sport:

1972 – Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 134-90 for their 33rd straight win, the longest winning streak in major professional sports

