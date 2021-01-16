On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

27 BC – The title Augustus is bestowed upon Gaius Julius Caesar Octavian by the Roman Senate

1412 – The Medici family is appointed official banker of the Papacy

1547 – Ivan IV the Terrible (17) crowns himself first tsar of Moscow

1605 – The first edition of “El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha” (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid

1793 – French King Louis XVI sentenced to death by the National Convention during the French Revolution

1913 – British House of Commons accepts Home Rule for Ireland (but the Great War gets in the way of it happening)

1920 – 1st assembly of the League of Nations is held in Paris

1941 – US vice admiral Bellinger warns of an assault on Pearl Harbor

1944 – General Eisenhower takes command of Allied Invasion Force in London

1945 – Adolf Hitler moves into the Fuhrerbunker, his underground bunker in Berlin

1968 – The Youth International Party is founded.

1970 – 4 months after leading a coup against monarchy, Muammar Gaddafi takes over rule of Libya

1974 – “Jaws” by Peter Benchley is published by Doubleday

1980 – Paul McCartney is arrested at Tokyo International Airport for possession of marijuana; he is sent to jail for nine days before being deported

1992 – Chapultepec Peace Accords are signed in Mexico City which ends the 12-year Salvadoran Civil War

2001 – A fuel supply tanker runs aground off the island of San Cristobal, causing an ‘ecological disaster’

2002 – UN Security Council unanimously establishes an arms embargo and freezes assets of Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaida, and the members of the Taliban

2016 – First ever flower grown in space – a zinnia aboard the International Space Station using NASA Veggie system

2019 – UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins vote of no confidence in her government 325 to 306

2019 – Explosion by a suicide bomber aimed at US-led coalition forces at a market in Manjib, Syria, kills about 18 including four Americans

2019 – UN says at least 890 killed in ethnic violence in the western Democratic Republic of Congo in December, with 465 building destroyed, delaying the presidential election

2020 – Impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump begins in the Senate

Film & TV:

1936 – Screen Actors Guild incorporates with King Vidor as president

1979 – BBC landmark nature series “Life on Earth” presented by David Attenborough first shown on BBC One

Music:

1938 – 1st jazz concert held at Carnegie Hall (Benny Goodman)

1963 – Los Angeles night club and music venue The Whiskey A-Go-Go opens (inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2006)

Sport:

1933 – Cricket’s Bodyline Tour: Australian batsman Bert Oldfield’s skull fractured by delivery bowled by Englishman Harold Larwood during the third test in Adelaide

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...