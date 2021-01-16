On This Day…

27 BC – The title Augustus is bestowed upon Gaius Julius Caesar Octavian by the Roman Senate
1412 – The Medici family is appointed official banker of the Papacy
1547 – Ivan IV the Terrible (17) crowns himself first tsar of Moscow
1605 – The first edition of “El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha” (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid
1793 – French King Louis XVI sentenced to death by the National Convention during the French Revolution
1913 – British House of Commons accepts Home Rule for Ireland (but the Great War gets in the way of it happening)
1920 – 1st assembly of the League of Nations is held in Paris
1941 – US vice admiral Bellinger warns of an assault on Pearl Harbor
1944 – General Eisenhower takes command of Allied Invasion Force in London
1945 – Adolf Hitler moves into the Fuhrerbunker, his underground bunker in Berlin
1968 – The Youth International Party is founded.
1970 – 4 months after leading a coup against monarchy, Muammar Gaddafi takes over rule of Libya
1974 – “Jaws” by Peter Benchley is published by Doubleday
1980 – Paul McCartney is arrested at Tokyo International Airport for possession of marijuana; he is sent to jail for nine days before being deported
1992 – Chapultepec Peace Accords are signed in Mexico City which ends the 12-year Salvadoran Civil War
2001 – A fuel supply tanker runs aground off the island of San Cristobal, causing an ‘ecological disaster’
2002 – UN Security Council unanimously establishes an arms embargo and freezes assets of Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaida, and the members of the Taliban
2016 – First ever flower grown in space – a zinnia aboard the International Space Station using NASA Veggie system
2019 – UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins vote of no confidence in her government 325 to 306
2019 – Explosion by a suicide bomber aimed at US-led coalition forces at a market in Manjib, Syria, kills about 18 including four Americans
2019 – UN says at least 890 killed in ethnic violence in the western Democratic Republic of Congo in December, with 465 building destroyed, delaying the presidential election
2020 – Impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump begins in the Senate
Film & TV:
1936 – Screen Actors Guild incorporates with King Vidor as president
1979 – BBC landmark nature series “Life on Earth” presented by David Attenborough first shown on BBC One
Music:
1938 – 1st jazz concert held at Carnegie Hall (Benny Goodman)
1963 – Los Angeles night club and music venue The Whiskey A-Go-Go opens (inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2006)
Sport:
1933 – Cricket’s Bodyline Tour: Australian batsman Bert Oldfield’s skull fractured by delivery bowled by Englishman Harold Larwood during the third test in Adelaide
