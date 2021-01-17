On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes



1773 – Captain James Cook becomes 1st to cross Antarctic Circle (66° 33′ S)

1873 – A group of Modoc warriors defeats the United States Army in the First Battle of the Stronghold, a part of the Modoc War

1912 – Captain Robert Scott’s expedition arrives at the South Pole, one month after Roald Amundsen

1946 – United Nations Security Council holds its 1st meeting

1961 – Eisenhower allegedly orders assassination of Congo’s Patrice Lumumba

1966 – Martin Luther King Jr. opens campaign in Chicago

1973 – City of Amsterdam decides to support Hanoi

1980 – A Provisional Irish Republican Army bomb prematurely detonates on a passenger train near Belfast, killing three and injuring five (including the bombers)

1987 – US President Reagan signs secret order permitting covert sale of arms to Iran

1991 – Operation Desert Storm begins, with US-led coalition forces bombing Iraq, during the Gulf War

1996 – Iraq agrees to talks concerning a UN plan to allow for the Iraqi sale of $1 billion of oil; proceeds from the sale would be used for humanitarian purposes

2007 – Doomsday Clock set to five minutes to midnight in response to North Korea’s 1st nuclear test

2013 – 33 people are killed by a series of bombs across Iraq

2014 – 21 people are killed in a suicide bombing in a restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan

2016 – Fourth Democratic presidential candidates debate: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders clash over healthcare and gun control in Charleston, South Carolina

2017 – US President Barack Obama commutes WikiLeaks discloser Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence from 35 to 7 years

2017 – Search for missing aircraft MH370 over the Indian Ocean is called off

2019 – Car bomb in Bogota, Colombia, outside the National Police Academy kills at least 8 and injures 41

2019 – China executes Cai Dongjia, the country’s “godfather of crystal meth” from Boshe, Guangdong

2019 – Indian spiritual leader Ram Rahim Singh and two aides sentenced to life in prison for murdering journalist who exposed sexual abuse at the sect



Film & TV:

1984 – Supreme Court rules (5-4) that private use of home VCRs to tape TV programs for later viewing does not violate federal copyright laws

Music:

1976 – “I Write the Songs” by Barry Manilow hits #1

1978 – After a tumultuous final tour The Sex Pistols break up as a band, which is announced the following day

Sport:

1916 – Rodman Wanamaker organises a lunch to discuss forming a golfers association (later the PGA) at the Taplow Club, Martinique Hotel, New York City

1970 – Sporting News names Willie Mays as Player of the Decade for the 1960s

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...