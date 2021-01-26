On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1482 – “Pentateuch” the Jewish Bible is 1st printed as a book in Bologna, Italy.

1531 – Lisbon hit by Earthquake; about 30,000 die.

1564 – The Council of Trent issued its conclusions in the Tridentinum, establishing a distinction between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism.

1788 – Captain Arthur Phillip and British colonists hoist the Union Flag at Sydney Cove, New South Wales, now celebrated as Australia Day.

1918 – Soon after the Bolsheviks seized control in immense, troubled Russia in November 1917 and moved towards negotiating peace with the Central Powers, the former Russian state of Ukraine declares its total independence.

1942 – The first U.S. expeditionary force to land in Europe during World War II reached Ireland.

1950 – India became a republic, achieving full independence from Great Britain.

1998 – President Bill Clinton says “I want to say one thing to the American people; I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky”.

2004 – A whale explodes in the town of Tainan, Taiwan. A build-up of gas in the decomposing sperm whale is suspected of causing the explosion.

2004 – Mydoom , the most destructive computer worm (so far), first sighted on computers in North America. Goes on to cause $38 billion in damages.

2006 – Western Union discontinues its telegram service.

2010 – The World Health Organization rejects claims that it overstated the severity of the swine flu pandemic under pressure from vaccine companies

2013 – The United States Sentencing Commission is hacked by Anonymous in response to the suicide of Aaron Swartz

2013 – Miloš Zeman wins the Czech Republic’s presidential election

2016 – Leader of Oregon militia occupying Malheur wildlife refuge arrested and another killed in shoot-out with Federal agents

2019 – Five people shot and killed in domestic deputes in Louisiana, a 21- year old gunman arrested a day later

Births & Deaths:



1958 – American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres, who was known for her quirky observational humour, was born.

Film & TV:



2014 – 30th Sundance Film Festival: “Whiplash”, directed by Damien Chazelle, wins Grand Jury Prize Dramatic

Music:



1790 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera “Cosi Fan Tutte” premieres in Vienna.

2020 – 62nd Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish wins 5 Grammys, including album, record and song of the year

Via Britannica / On This Day

