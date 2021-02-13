On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1258 – Baghdad, then a city of 1 million, falls to the Mongols as the abbasid Caliphate is destroyed, tens of thousands slaughtered, ending the Islamic Golden Age

1601 – 1st British East India Company voyage departs from London, lead by John Lancaster

1689 – British Parliament adopts the Bill of Rights which establishes the rights of parliament and places limits on the crown

1942 – Hitler’s Operation Sealion, the invasion of England, is cancelled

1945 – Allied planes begin bombing Dresden, Germany; a firestorm results and over 22,000 die

1945 – USSR captures Budapest, after a 49-day battle with Nazi Germany in which 159,000 die

1966 – USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR

1980 – Apollo Computer Inc incorporated

1984 – Konstantin Chernenko succeeds Yuri Andropov as leader of the Soviet Union

1988 – European Community plans removal of internal boundaries on Jan 1, 1992

1990 – US, Britain & France give Germany OK to reunify

2001 – An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale hits El Salvador, killing at least 400.

2007 – Taiwan opposition leader Ma Ying-jeou resigns as chairman of the Kuomintang party after being indicted by Taiwan High Prosecutors Office on charges of embezzlement when mayor of Taipei; Ma also announces his candidacy for 2008 presidential election.

2013 – 10 civilians, including 3 children, are killed by a NATO airstrike in the Kunar Province, Afghanistan

2017 – US President Donald Trump accepts the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn over his dealings with Russia

2018 – South African President Jacob Zuma is ordered to step down by the A.N.C.

2018 – Israeli Police report recommends Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be prosecuted on bribery, fraud and breach-of-trust charges

2019 – Iran marks 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution with huge street marches and protests against the US

2020 – January 2020 was the hottest January in recorded history according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

2020 – Scientists overturn current thought about how planets form – not by violent collision but gentle clumping, through study of Arrokoth in Kepler belt, published in “Science”

Film & TV:

1972 – “Cabaret”, directed by Bob Fosse, based on the musical of the same name and starring Liza Minnelli and Michael York, is released

Music:

1996 – Rapper Tupac Shakur releases his 4th studio album ‘All Eyez on Me’

