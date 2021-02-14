On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1014 – Pope Benedict VIII crowns Henry II Holy Roman Emperor

1076 – Pope Gregory VII excommunicates Holy Roman Emperor Henry IV (for the 1st time)

1797 – The Battle of Cape St Vincent: British fleet under Admiral Sir John Jervis defeats larger Spanish fleet under Admiral Don José de Córdoba y Ramos near Cape St. Vincent, Portugal. Captain Horatio Nelson distinguishes himself.

1876 – Alexander G. Bell & Elisha Gray apply separately for telephone patents Supreme Court eventually rules Bell rightful inventor

1929 – St Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago, 7 gangsters killed, allegedly on Al Capone’s orders

1945 – Second day of the bombing of Dresden by Allied air forces

1950 – USSR & China sign peace treaty

1971 – Richard Nixon installs secret taping system in the White House

1979 – In Kabul, Muslims kidnap the American ambassador to Afghanistan, Adolph Dubs who is later killed during a gunfight between his kidnappers and police

1985 – Hostage CNN reporter Jeremy Levin is released in Beirut

2005 Lebanon’s former Prime Minister, Rafik Hariri, is assassinated, prompting the country to fall into chaos.

2013 – The recession in the Eurozone economy deepens with a fall of 0.6% in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2012

2018 – South African President Jacob Zuma resigns from office

2018 – Ex-student Nikolas Cruz shoots and kills 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida, before being captured

2020 – More than 800,000 people displaced from their homes in north-western Syria amid assault by Syrian pro-government forces on last rebel stronghold

2020 – More than 800,000 people displaced from their homes in north-western Syria amid assault by Syrian pro-government forces on last rebel stronghold

Film & TV:

1931 – The original “Dracula” film starring Bela Lugosi as the titular vampire, is released

1963 – “8½” film directed by Federico Fellini, starring Marcello Mastroianni and Claudia Cardinale, is released (Academy Awards Best Foreign Language Film 1964)

Music:

1982 – “Night of 100 Stars” takes place at NY’s Radio City Music Hall

1984 – Britain’s Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean famously dominate the ice dancing at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics; perform to Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero” in free dance routine; record 9-of-9 perfect scores for artistic impression

Sport:

1984 – Britain’s Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean famously dominate the ice dancing at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics; perform to Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero” in free dance routine; record 9-of-9 perfect scores for artistic impression

2010 – Alexandre Bilodeau wins the Gold Medal in the freestyle skiing men’s moguls event, becoming the first Canadian to win a Gold Medal during a Canadian-hosted Olympics

Via Britannica / On This Day

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...