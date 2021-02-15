On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

399 BC – Philosopher Socrates is sentenced to death by the city of Athens for corrupting the minds of the youth of the city and for impiety

590 – Khosrau II, the last great Sasanian king is crowned King of Persia

1763 – Austria, Prussia & Saxony sign the Treaty of Hubertusburg, marking the end of the French and Indian War and of the Seven Years’ War

1933 – President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt survives assassination attempt but Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak is mortally wounded, he would die on March 29

1936 – Adolf Hitler announces construction of the Volkswagen Beetle (the People’s Car, aka the Käfer/Beetle)

1943 – Wartime propaganda poster “We Can Do It!” produced by J. Howard Miller and posted on the walls of Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company’s plants in the Midwest

1950 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Cinderella” premieres in Boston

1965 – John Lennon passes his driving test

1978 – Escaped mass murderer Ted Bundy recaptured, Pensacola, Florida

1984 – 500,000 Iranian soldiers move into Iraq

1986 – Ferdinand Marcos wins rigged presidential election in the Philippines

1995 – Population of People’s Republic of China hits 1.2 billion

2001 – First draft of the complete human genome is published in the journal “Nature”

2003 – An estimated 6-11 million people around the world take to the streets to protest against war with Iraq

2005 – YouTube, Internet site on which videos may be shared and viewed by others, is launched in the United States

2011 – Libyan protests begin opposing Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi’s rule

2011 – US President Barack Obama awards writer and activist Maya Angelou the Presidential Medal of Freedom

2012 – United Kingdom unemployment rate reaches 17 year high of 8.4%

2018 – Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as South African President, replacing Jacob Zuma

2019 – US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency to divert funds to build a border wall, after signing bipartisan spending agreement to avoid another government shutdown

2020 – Beijing orders people returning to the city after Lunar New Year holiday to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent spread of Covid-19

Film & TV:

2005 – YouTube, Internet site on which videos may be shared and viewed by others, is launched in the United States

Music:

1941 – Duke Ellington first records “Take the A Train”

Sport:

1932 – As a member of gold medal winning US 4-man bobsleigh team at Lake Placid, Eddie Eagan (boxing gold Antwerp 1920) becomes only Olympian to win gold medals at both summer & winter Games in different sports

Via Britannica / On This Day

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...