On This Day…

1204 – 4th Crusade occupies & plunders Constantinople

1811 – 1st US colonists on Pacific coast arrive at Cape Disappointment, Washington

1872 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Columbia, Kentucky (1 dead/$1,500)

1927 – Kuomintang leader Chiang Kai-shek begins counter revolution in Shanghai

1940 – Italy annexes Albania

1945 – US President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office and Vice President Harry Truman is sworn in as 33rd US President



1946 – Syria gains independence from France

1961 – Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first person to orbit Earth (Vostok 1)



1981 – Maiden voyage Space Transit System-space shuttle Columbia launched



1990 – James Brown moves to a work-release center after serving 15 months

1992 – Euro Disney (Disneyland Paris) opens in Marne-la-Vallee, France

2002 – Palestinian suicide bomber (female) kills 7 and injures 104 (among them 9 Arabs) at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem.



2013 – 11 people are killed and 30 are injured in mosque attacks across Iraq

2015 – Hillary Clinton announces she will run for the Democratic nominee for US President for the 2nd time

2020 – Pope Francis calls for the world to be united in the face of COVID-19 as he delivers his Easter message from an empty St Peter’s Cathedral in Rome

2020 – Huge storm system produces more than 40 tornadoes in the US from Texas to South Carolina killing 32 people across six states

Film & TV:

1932 – “Grand Hotel” directed by Edmund Goulding and starring Greta Garbo and John Barrymore premieres in New York, includes the line “I want to be alone” (Best Picture/Production 1932)

Music:

1954 – Bill Haley and the Comets record “Rock Around Clock”

1963 – Beatles “From Me to You” is released in UK

Sport:

1980 – US Olympic Committee endorses a boycott of the Moscow Olympic games

