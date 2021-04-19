On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1770 – British explorer Captain James Cook first sights Australia

1775 – American Revolution begins in Lexington, Massachusetts. The “Shot Heard Round the World” took place in Concord later that day

1909 – Joan of Arc receives beatification by the Roman Catholic Church

1932 – President Herbert Hoover suggests 5 day work week

1932 – Bonnie Parker is captured in a failed hardware store burglary, and subsequently jailed. A grand jury fails to indict her, however, and she is released a few months later

1943 – Jews refuse to surrender the Warsaw Ghetto to SS officer Jürgen Stroop, who then orders its destruction, beginning the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

1948 – Chiang Kai-shek elected President of Nationalist China

1972 – Hungary revises its constitution to declare itself a socialist state

1982 – Sally Ride is named the 1st American woman astronaut

1994 – Rodney King awarded $3,800,000 compensation by the Los Angeles County for his police beating

1995 – Oklahoma City bombing, Timothy McVeigh sets a truck bomb at Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 and injuring 500

2005 – Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger elected Pope Benedict XVI on the second day of the Papal conclave.

2011 – Fidel Castro resigns from the Communist Party of Cuba’s central committee after 45 years of holding the title.

2018 – Miguel Diaz-Canel is elected Cuba’s new president after former president Raúl Castro steps down

2020 – Together At Home concert for COVID-19 aid curated by Lady Gaga and streamed worldwide

2020 – UK COVID-19 death toll reaches 16,060 (hospitals only), as “The Sunday Times” criticizes Boris Johnson’s government’s response, saying they “sleepwalked into disaster”

2020 – Turkey passes Iran to become the Middle Eastern country with the most COVID-19 cases with 86,306 infections, Iran continues to have the most deaths

Film & TV:

1934 – Shirley Temple appears in her 1st feature length film, “Stand Up & Cheer”

Music:

1774 – CW Glucks opera “Iphigenia in Aulis” premieres in Paris

1963 – Johnny Cash releases his single “Ring Of Fire” written by his future wife June Carter and Merle Kilgore

1967 – Beatles sign a contract to stay together for 10 years (they don’t)



Sport:

1897 – 1st Boston Marathon (B.A.A. Road Race), won by John J. McDermott in 2:55:10; the world’s oldest annual marathon inspired by success of the first marathon at the 1896 Summer Olympics

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...