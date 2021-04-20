On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1862 – First pasteurization test completed by Frenchmen Louis Pasteur and Claude Bernard

1902 – Marie and Pierre Curie isolate the radioactive compound radium chloride

1920 – Balfour Declaration recognized, makes Palestine a British Mandate

1968 – British politician Enoch Powell makes his controversial “Rivers of Blood” speech

1974 – ‘The Troubles’, the Northern Ireland conflict between republican and loyalist paramilitaries, British security forces, and civil rights groups, claims its 1000th victim

1980 – Climax of Berber Spring in Algeria sees hundreds of Berber political activists arrested

1992 – All-star concert in memory of Freddie Mercury held at Wembley Stadium, London

1999 – Columbine High School massacre: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold kill 13 people and injure 24 others before committing suicide at Columbine High School, Colorado

2010 – The Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes, killing 11 and causing the rig to sink, causing a massive oil discharge into the Gulf of Mexico and an environmental disaster

2013 – 193 people are killed and 11,826 are injured after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Lushan County, China

2018 – Commonwealth countries decide Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth as the next head of the Commonwealth



2020 – The last three cruise ships still afloat amid Covid pandemic, finally dock at the ports of Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; and Los Angeles California

Film & TV:

1977 – “Annie Hall”, directed by Woody Allen and starring Woody Allen and Diane Keaton, is released (Academy Awards Best Picture 1978)

Music:

1896 – 1st public film showing in US John Philip Sousa’s “El Capitan” premieres in NYC

Sport:

2008 – Danica Patrick driving for Andretti Green Racing wins the Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi; first female driver in history to win an IndyCar Series race

2018 – Arsène Wenger announces he will leave London EPL club Arsenal after 22 years as manager

Via Britannica / On This Day

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...