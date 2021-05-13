Reading Time: 2 minutes

1787 – Arthur Phillip sets sails with 11 ships of criminals to Botany Bay, Australia

1830 – Republic of Ecuador is founded, with Juan Jose Flores as president

1934 – Great dustbowl storm sweeps across US prairies

1940 – Winston Churchill says “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat” in his first speech as Prime Minister to British House of Commons

1967 – Zakir Husain is elected the third President of India

1981 – Pope John Paul II is shot and critically wounded by Turkish gunman Mehemet Ali Agca in St Peter’s Square, Vatican City

1989 – Approx 2,000 students begin hunger strike in Tiananmen Square, China

1995 – 6.5 earthquake hits Greece

1996 – O.J. Simpson appears on British TV discussing his not guilty verdict

2001 – Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing “House of Freedoms” coalition wins the Italian general election

2013 – Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield departs the International Space Station to return to Earth



2019 – New study on the moon shows it is still shrinking with recent moonquakes as it cools, published in journal “Nature Geoscience”

2019 – Former President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir is charged in connection with the deaths of protesters the previous month

2020 – Every African country now has cases of COVID-19 as Lesotho becomes the last county on the continent to record a case

Sports:



2007 – At 16 years, 65 days Matthew Briggs debuts for Fulham in a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough; youngest player to appear in an English Premier League match

2018 – Arsène Wenger guides Arsenal to a 1-0 win at Huddersfield in his final game as Gunners manager after 22 years in charge

Film & TV:

2004 – The final episode of “Frasier” on NBC is watched by 33 million people

Music:

1767 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s first opera “Apollo et Hyacinthus”, written when he was 11 years old, premieres in Salzburg

1965 – Rolling Stones record “Satisfaction”

Sport:

1950 – First ever race of the Formula 1 World Drivers Championship is run at Silverstone, England and won by Giuseppe Farina of italy in an Alfa Romeo

