1787 – Delegates gather in Philadelphia to draw up US Constitution

1796 – English country doctor Edward Jenner administers the first inoculation against smallpox, using cowpox pus, in Berkeley, Gloucestershire

1804 – Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s expedition commissioned by Thomas Jefferson sets out from St Louis for Pacific Coast

1948 – Israel declares independence from British administration

1955 – US performs nuclear test at Pacific Ocean

1962 – Ex-president of Yugoslavia Milovan Djilas sentenced to 5 years in jail

1969 – Abortion & contraception legalized in Canada

1975 – French press reports massive deportation from Cambodia

1982 – Guinea adopts constitution

1986 – Netherlands Institute for War Documentation publishes Anne Frank’s complete diary

1991 – Winnie Mandela sentenced to 6 years for complicity in kidnapping & beating of four youths, one of whom died, She is freed pending appeal

1995 – Dalai Lama proclaims 6-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima 11th reincarnation of Panchen Lama, Tibet’s 2nd most senior spiritual leader

2002 – Ten members of the Darwin-based Network Against Prohibition invade the Legislative Assembly of the Northern Territory of Australia.

2005 – Pope Benedict XVI observes his first beatification, elevating Blessed Marianne of Molokai on the road to canonization into sainthood

2012 – 1,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons agree to end mass hunger strike

2013 – Brazil becomes the 15th country to legalize same-sex marriage

2018 – Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, is treated in hospital for a benign kidney condition

2020 – Former pandemic agency head Rick Bright testifies to a US House Committee “without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history”

2020 – Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 300,000 with 4.4 million confirmed infections

Film & TV:

1998 – Seinfeld’s final 2-part episode “The Finale” airs on NBC to 76.3M viewers (commercials priced at $2M for 30 seconds)

Music:

1832 – Felix Mendelssohn’s concert overture “Hebrides” premieres in London

Sport:

1967 – NY Yankee Mickey Mantle hits career HR #500 off Baltimore Oriole’s Stu Miller

2018 – Arsenal finish EPL season in 6th place on 63 points; fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1997

Via Britannica / On This Day