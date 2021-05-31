Reading Time: 2 minutes

1902 – Boer War Ends; Treaty of Unity signed, Britain annexes Transvaal

1910 – Union of South Africa declares its independence from the United Kingdom

1916 – Battle of Jutland: Largest naval battle of World War I between the British Grand Fleet and the German High Seas Fleet which killed 8,645 in an inconclusive battle but strategic British victory. German fleet never puts to sea again in WWI.

1935 – 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Quetta in Balochistan, British Raj (Pakistan) killing an estimated 50,000 people

1947 – Communists seize power in Hungary

1970 – 7.75 Ancash earthquake off coast of Peru kills 66-70,000 and sets off world’s deadliest avalanche

1990 – NYC’s Zodiac killer shoots 3rd victim, Joseph Ponce

1993 – President Dobrica Ćosić of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia flees

2010 – Gaza Flotilla raid: Israeli Shayetet 13 soldiers board ships trying to break blockade of Gaze, during violent confrontation aboard MV Mavi Marmara 9 activists killed and several activists and soldiers injured

2012 – Egypt formally ends its 31 year state of emergency



2017 – Kenya’s Madaraka Express, a Chinese-built high speed railway from Mombasa to Nairobi is opened by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

2018 – Zinédine Zidane announces his resignation as Real Madrid manager after 3 successive Champions League titles

2018 Kim Kardashian West meets US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss prison reform

2019 Former “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson is announced as the new Batman

Film & TV:



2004 – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, the 3rd film based on the books by J. K. Rowling is released in UK cinemas

2014 – Psy’s “Gangnam Style” becomes the first video to reach 2 billion views on YouTube

Music:



1976 – The Who set the record for the loudest concert of all time, 120 decibels at 50 metres, at The Valley in Charlton

1989 – 1st presentation of rock ‘n’ roll Elvis awards

2007 – Rihanna releases her breakthrough album “Good Girl Gone Bad”

Sport:

1868 – Dr James Moore (UK) wins 1st recorded bicycle race, (2k) velocipede race at Parc fde St Cloud, Paris

Via Britannica / On This Day