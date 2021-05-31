1902 – Boer War Ends; Treaty of Unity signed, Britain annexes Transvaal
1910 – Union of South Africa declares its independence from the United Kingdom
1916 – Battle of Jutland: Largest naval battle of World War I between the British Grand Fleet and the German High Seas Fleet which killed 8,645 in an inconclusive battle but strategic British victory. German fleet never puts to sea again in WWI.
1935 – 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Quetta in Balochistan, British Raj (Pakistan) killing an estimated 50,000 people
1947 – Communists seize power in Hungary
1970 – 7.75 Ancash earthquake off coast of Peru kills 66-70,000 and sets off world’s deadliest avalanche
1990 – NYC’s Zodiac killer shoots 3rd victim, Joseph Ponce
1993 – President Dobrica Ćosić of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia flees
2010 – Gaza Flotilla raid: Israeli Shayetet 13 soldiers board ships trying to break blockade of Gaze, during violent confrontation aboard MV Mavi Marmara 9 activists killed and several activists and soldiers injured
2012 – Egypt formally ends its 31 year state of emergency
2017 – Kenya’s Madaraka Express, a Chinese-built high speed railway from Mombasa to Nairobi is opened by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
2018 – Zinédine Zidane announces his resignation as Real Madrid manager after 3 successive Champions League titles
2018 Kim Kardashian West meets US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss prison reform
2019 Former “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson is announced as the new Batman
Film & TV:
2004 – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, the 3rd film based on the books by J. K. Rowling is released in UK cinemas
2014 – Psy’s “Gangnam Style” becomes the first video to reach 2 billion views on YouTube
Music:
1976 – The Who set the record for the loudest concert of all time, 120 decibels at 50 metres, at The Valley in Charlton
1989 – 1st presentation of rock ‘n’ roll Elvis awards
2007 – Rihanna releases her breakthrough album “Good Girl Gone Bad”
Sport:
1868 – Dr James Moore (UK) wins 1st recorded bicycle race, (2k) velocipede race at Parc fde St Cloud, Paris
Via Britannica / On This Day