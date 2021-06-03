On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1621 – Dutch West India Company (WIC) receives charter for The West Indies (The Americas, Caribbean and West Africa)

1929 – Chile and Peru sign the Treaty of Lima, finally resolving their border dispute from the War of the Pacific (1879–83). Chile keeps Arica and Peru regains Tacna.

1943 – A mob of 60 from the Los Angeles Naval Reserve Armory beat up everyone perceived to be Hispanic, starting the week-long Zoot Suit Riots

1979 – Ixtoc I rig in the Gulf of Mexico blows, spilling 3 million barrels of oil in one of the worst oil spills in history

1989 – Beginning of the Tiananmen Square Massacre as Chinese troops open fire on pro-democracy supporters in Beijing

2001 – Iraq announces that it will halt crude oil exports in response to the UN’s resolution that extends the oil-for-food program by only 1 month, instead of the normal 6-month period

2014 – President Obama announces his plan for a $1 billion fund to increase deployment of US troops to Europe

2016 – A week of heavy rains in Germany and France leave 10 dead and closing Paris museums along the Seine, including the Louve

2019 – Jay-Z named the world’s first billionaire rapper by Forbes magazine

2019 – Apple announces it is shutting down iTunes and replacing it with three different apps

2020 – Three former police officers charged in connection with death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin’s charge upgraded to second degree murder

2020 – Former Defense Secretary James Mattis says in The Atlantic: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”

Film & TV:

1988 – “Big” film directed by Penny Marshall, starring Tom Hanks premieres in US

Music:

1976 – Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” goes gold

2013 – Lorde releases her debut single “Royals” (2014 Grammy Song of the Year)

Sport:

1899 – W. G. Grace’s last day of Test cricket aged 50 yrs 320 days

2017 – UEFA Champions League Final, Cardiff: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as defending champions Real Madrid thrash Juventus, 4-1 for 12th title; Juventus loses 5th consecutive final

