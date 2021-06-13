On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1373 – Anglo-Portuguese Treaty of Alliance (world’s oldest extant) signed in London

1866 – US House of representatives passes 14th Amendment (Civil rights)

1878 – Congress of Berlin begins, determines the territories of the states in the Balkan peninsula following the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–78

1956 – The last British troops leave the Suez Canal Zone in Egypt

1977 – Convicted Martin Luther King assassin James Earl Ray recaptured

1980 – UN Security Council calls for South Africa to free Nelson Mandela

2000 – Italy pardons Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turkish gunman who tried to kill Pope John Paul II in 1981

2000 – South Korean President Kim Dae Jung meets leader of North Korea Kim Jong-il, for the beginning of the first ever inter-Korea summit, in the northern capital of Pyongyang

2007 – First large scale exhibition of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s work in Mexico opens at Palacio de Bellas Artes on the 100th anniversary of her birth

2017 – US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee, denies secretly meeting Russians

2018 – Volkswagen fined €1 billion (£880m) by German prosecutors over diesel emissions scandal

2019 – President Donald Trump announces Sarah Sanders will be leaving her position as White House Press Secretary

2019 – Recently deposed Sudan President Omar al-Bashir is charged with corruption in Sudan



Music:

1970 – “In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry hits #1 in UK

1995 – Björk releases her 2nd art pop solo album “Post”

Sport:

1895 – Emile Levassor wins the first automobile race in history the Paris-Bordeaux-Paris, taking 48 hours and 48 minutes (1,178 km

Film:

1962 – “Lolita” film based on Vladimir Nabokov’s novel directed by Stanley Kubrick, starring James Mason and Sue Lyon is released

