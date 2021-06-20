On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

451 – Battle of the Catalaunian Plains: Roman and Visigoths forces defeat Attila the Hun in north east France

1214 – The University of Oxford receives its charter

1789 – French Revolution: The Third Estate of the French Estates-General swears the Tennis Court Oath at the Palace of Versailles, swearing not to disband until a new constitution is formed

1840 – Samuel Morse patents his telegraph

1895 – 1st female PhD from an American University, earned by Caroline Willard Baldwin (in Science) at Cornell University

1942 – Adolf Eichmann proclaims deportation of Dutch Jews

1944 – Nazis begin mass extermination of Jews at Auschwitz

1969 – 200,000 attend Newport ’69’, then largest-ever pop concert in Northridge, California. Jimi Hendrix gets $120,000 to appear.

1970 – British government of Edward Heath forms (with Margaret Thatcher in the Cabinet)

1977 – Menachem Begin forms Israeli government

1981 – Pope John Paul II hospitalized for 55 days for infection

1990 – Nelson Mandela lands in NYC to begin a tour of US

1994 – Former NFL running back, broadcaster and actor O.J. Simpson arraigned on murder of Nicole Simpson & Ronald Goldman

2012 – A Syrian fighter pilot lands in Jordan and defects from the Syrian uprising

2019 – Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, the first Chinese president to visit North Korea in 14 years

2020 – Highest-ever temperature recorded in the Arctic circle, 38C (100F) in Verkhoyansk, Siberia

Film & TV:

1975 – “Jaws”, based on the book by Peter Benchley, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Roy Scheider is released

Music:

Sport:

1987 – 1st Rugby World Cup Final, Eden Park, Auckland: New Zealand fly-half Grant Fox lands 4 penalties, a conversion and drop goal as the All Blacks beat France, 29-9

