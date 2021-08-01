On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

527 – Justinian I becomes the sole ruler of the Byzantine Empire

1086 – Results of the Domesday inquiry presented to William the Conqueror in Salisbury (the date of compilation and the Great Domesday are historically contestable)

1774 – English chemist Joseph Priestley discovers oxygen by isolating it in its gaseous state

1834 – Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into effect, abolishes slavery throughout the British Empire

1958 – US atomic submarine USS Nautilus begins 1st transit of North Pole “operation Sunshine”

1971 – George Harrison’s concert for Bangladesh takes place in NYC

1977 – Former Lockheed U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers crashes the news helicopter he was flying in Los Angeles

1986 – Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia is released from hospital after a 3 week coma

1996 – George R.R. Martin publishes the epic fantasy novel “A Game of Thrones”, the first in his series “A Song of Ice and Fire”

2000 – First patient to receive the Jarvik 2000, the first total artificial heart that can maintain blood flow in addition to generating a pulse

2010 – 200m x 250m photo mosaic commemorating the life of Filipino President Corazon Aquino is unveiled near Quirino Grandstand at the Luneta Park, Manila

2013 – Robert Mugabe continues to maintain power after winning 142 out of 210 seats in the Zimbabwean election

2020 – Egypt tells Elon Musk its pyramids were not built by aliens, after Musk tweets in support of a conspiracy theory that they did

Film & TV:

1981 – MTV premieres at 12:01 AM

Music:

Sport:

1936 – XI Summer Olympic Games are opened by Adolph Hitler in Berlin

