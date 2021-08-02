Reading Time: 2 minutes

338 BC – Macedonian army led by Philip II defeats combined forces of Athens and Thebes in the Battle of Chaeronea, securing Macedonian hegemony in Greece and the Aegean

216 BC – Second Punic War: Battle of Cannae – Carthaginian army lead by Hannibal defeats numerically superior Roman army under command consuls Lucius Aemilius Paullus and Gaius Terentius Varro

1776 – Formal signing of the US Declaration of Independence by 56 people (date most accepted by modern historians)

1858 – Government of India transferred from East India Company to the British Crown

1940 – Clermont-Ferrand sentences General Charles de Gaulle to death

1952 – 17 year-old future world champion Floyd Patterson wins the gold medal in the middleweight division at the Helsinki Olympic Games with a 1st round KO of Romanian Vasile Tita

1969 – Bob Dylan makes surprise appearance at Hibbing HS Minn 10th reunion

1984 – Jeff Blatnick becomes first American to win a gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Los Angeles Olympics, Blatnick was in remission for Hodgkin’s disease

1990 – US President George H. W. Bush orders troops to Saudi Arabia

2012 – American swimmer Rebecca Soni becomes first woman to win the 200m breaststroke twice with a world record 2:19.59 at the London Olympics

2017 – First successful gene editing in human embryos to repair disease-causing mutation reported by scientists in “Nature”

2018 – Apple becomes the first American public listed company to reach $1 trillion in value

Film & TV:

1973 – “American Graffiti”, directed by George Lucas and starring Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard premieres at the Locarno International Film Festival, Switzerland

Music:

1961 – The Beatles 1st gig as house band of Liverpool’s Cavern Club

Sport:

1864 – Saratoga Racecourse, America’s oldest Thoroughbred racetrack, opens its inaugural meet with four days of racing

Via Britannica / On This Day