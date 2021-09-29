On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

522 BC – Darius I of Persia kills Magian usurper Gaumâta, securing his hold as king of the Persian Empire

480 BC – Battle of Salamis: The Greek fleet under Themistocles defeats the Persian fleet under Xerxes I

1567 – War of Religion breaks out in France – Huguenots try to kidnap King Charles IX

1829 – The first units of the London Metropolitan Police appear on the streets of the British capital

1833 – King Ferdinand VII of Spain died, and his two-year-old daughter, Isabella II, was proclaimed queen.

1906 – The United States occupied Cuba after the rebellion surrounding the reelection of Tomás Estrada Palma.

1962 – JFK authorized use of federal troops to integrate U of Mississippi

1976 – Syria drives Palestinian guerrillas out of Lebanon

1988 – UN peacekeeping forces win Nobel Peace prize

1990 – “Millie’s Book” written by 1st Lady Barbara Bush for president’s dog is a best-selling non-fiction book

1994 – 1st phase of O.J. Simpson murder trial jury selection ends (304 chosen)

2008 – Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 777.68 points, its largest single-day point loss, following the bankruptcies of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual

2019 – Houthi rebels from Yemen claim they have killed 500 Saudi soldiers and captured 2,000 along with military a convoy in Najran region, Saudi Arabia

2020 Scientists confirm the existence of three new underground lakes on Mars using radar on Esa’s Mars Express spacecraft

Births & Deaths:

1961– Julia Gillard, who in 2010 became Australia’s first female prime minister, was born in Wales.

Film & TV:

1948 – “Hamlet” directed by and starring Laurence Olivier’s opens at Park Avenue Cinema (Best Picture 1949)

1954 – “Star is Born” starring Judy Garland & James Mason premieres

1957 – Buddy Holly & Crickets released 2nd single “Oh Boy!”/”Not Fade Away”

Music:

1984 – “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince & Revolution peaks at #1

1997 – Robbie Williams releases his first solo album “Life thru a Lens” features single “Angels”

Sport:

1954 – Willie Mays famous over-the-shoulder catch of Vic Wertz’ 460′ drive during Game One of the World Series



Via Britannica / On This Day