On This Day…

1850 – Robert McClure sights the fabled Northwest Passage for the first time (from Banks Island towards Melville Island)

1861 – Pony Express (Missouri to California) ends after 19 months

1863 -International conference begins in Geneva aimed at improving medical conditions on battlefields – beginning of the Red Cross

1918 – Cecil Chubb gives prehistoric monument Stonehenge to the British nation

1950 – Mother Teresa founds Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, India

1977 – Last natural case of smallpox discovered in Merca district, Somalia. Considered the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination

1994 – Jordan & Israel sign peace accord

2012 – 41 people are killed and 50 injured by a suicide bombing of a mosque in Maymana, Afghanistan

2017 – Jacinda Ardern is sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand, becoming the world’s youngest female head of government

2019 – Raid by US Special Forces kills ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria

2020 – Melbourne officials announce end to their three-month lockdown as city records no new cases of COVID-19 for 1st time since June

TV & Film:



1984 – “The Terminator” directed by James Cameron, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton is released in the US

Music:

1919 – Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85, his last notable work, premieres in Queen’s Hall London

Sport:

1863 – Football Association forms in England, standardizing soccer, splitting with rugby

