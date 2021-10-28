On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights Cuba and claims it for Spain under the name “Juana”

1538 – The first university in the New World, the Universidad Santo Tomás de Aquino, is established on Hispaniola

1746 – Peruvian cities of Lima and Callao demolished by earthquake, 18,000 die

1886 – U.S. President Grover Cleveland officially dedicated the Statue of Liberty—a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States—on Bedloe’s (later Liberty) Island in Upper New York Bay.

1904 – St Louis police try a new investigation method – fingerprints

1919 – Volstead Act passed by US Congress, establishing prohibition, despite President Woodrow Wilson’s veto

1924 – Miner M.de Bruin discovers the infant fossil skull, “Taung child” in a lime quarry in Taung, South Africa. Paleoanthropologist Raymond Dart identifies the fossil as a new hominin species, Australopithecus africanus.

1965 – Pope Paul VI proclaims Jews not collectively guilty for crucifixion

1971 – Great Britain launched Prospero, its first Earth satellite.

1988 – Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen gives $10 million to University of Washington library

2007 – Argentine lawyer and politician Cristina Fernández de Kirchner became the first woman elected president of Argentina.

2015 -World Heath Organization ranks Tuberculosis alongside HIV as world’s deadliest infectious diseases, killing 1.2 million (2014)

2017 – Spain’s central government imposes direct rule on Catalonia, dismisses its government and calls for new elections in December

2019 – EU agrees to another Brexit extension to January 31 2020

2020 – Global COVID-19 cases record one-day increase of more than 500,000 for the first time, rising 25% in under two weeks according to Reuters

2020 – Typhoon Molave strikes Vietnam triggering heavy rain and landslides, leaving more than 60 people dead

Film & TV:

1941 – “How Green Was My Valley” based on the novel by Richard Llewellyn, directed by John Ford and starring Walter Pidgeon and Maureen O’Hara premieres in New York (Best Picture 1942)

2001 – The indie cult hit “Donnie Darko”, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is released

Music:

1961 – “Fiorello!” closes at Broadhurst Theater NYC starring Tom Bosley after 796 performances and a Pulitzer Prize

2016 – Disney and Alessia Cara release the sing “How Far I’ll Go” for the film “Moana”

Sport:

1900 – II Summer (Modern) Olympic Games, Paris, France: competition ends after 5 months; no opening or closing ceremonies conducted

2018 – British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finishes 4th in the Mexican Grand Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez to clinch his 5th Formula 1 World Drivers Championship

