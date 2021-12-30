On This Day…

1460 – Wars of the Roses: Battle of Wakefield (Northern England), Duke of York killed and his forces soundly defeated by forces for King Henry VI

1703 – Tokyo hit by Earthquake; about 37,000 die

1906 – The All India Muslim League is founded in Dacca, East Bengal, British India Empire, later laid down the foundations of Pakistan

1922 – Creation of the USSR formally proclaimed in Moscow from the Bolshoi Theatre, Soviet Union organized as a federation of RSFSR, Ukrainian SSR, Belorussian SSR and Transcaucasian SSR

1924 – Astronomer Edwin Hubble formally announces existence of other galactic systems at meeting of the American Astronomical Society

1941 – In an emotional speech to the Canadian Parliament Winston Churchill states Britain will never surrender to “Hitler and his Nazi gang” and that “they have asked for total war. Let us make sure they get it”. Afterwards Yousef Karsh captures him in his famous photograph, “The Roaring Lion”.

1949 – India recognizes People’s Republic of China

1950 – Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia become Independent states within the French Union

1957 – Israeli government of Ben-Gurion, resigns

1971 – A member of the Irish Republican Army is killed in a premature bomb explosion in Santry, Dublin.

1972 – US President Richard Nixon halts bombing of North Vietnam & announces peace talks

1979 – Togo adopts constitution

1988 – Former Soviet President Brezhnev’s son-in-law sentenced to 12-yr (bribery)

1993 – Vatican recognizes Israel

1995 – Lowest ever UK temperature recorded of -27.2°C iat Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands, equaling the record set at Braemar, Aberdeenshire on February 11, 1895 and January 10, 1982

1997 – In the worst incident in Algeria’s insurgency, the Wilaya of Relizane massacres, 400 people are killed from four villages.

2006 – Madrid Barajas International Airport is bombed.

2016 – Ray Davies of The Kinks is awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II

Music:

1967 – Beatles’ “Hello Goodbye” single goes #1 & stays #1 for 3 weeks

1968 – Frank Sinatra first records “My Way” with lyrics were written by Paul Anka and based on the French song “Comme d’habitude”

1981 – “That Girl” single released by Stevie Wonder (Billboard Song of the Year 1982)

Film & TV:

1953 – The first ever NTSC color television sets go on sale for about USD at $1,175 each from RCA.

Sport:

1939 – Bradman scores 267 South Australia v Vic, world record 34th double cricket century

2019 – 86th Orange Bowl: #6 Florida beats #24 Virginia, 36-28

