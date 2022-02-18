Opposition, civil society in arms after latest Court developments / Malta News Briefing – Friday 18 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Opposition, civil society in arms after latest Court developments

The Opposition and civil society organisations accused government of being in cahoot with criminals after extraordinary developments in Court on Thursday, with Darren Debono, known as it-Topo, refusing to name his accomplices, despite having a plea bagain accepted, in connection with the failed HSBC robberty.The Nationalist Party has called for the resignation of the Attorney General and the Justice Minister following a dramatic day in court involving one of the men at the heart of the 2010 HSBC heist. Repubblika also called for the AG’s resignation for her “betrayal of justice”. While the presiding magistrate ordered it-Topo’s arrest, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi implied in a post on social media that the plea bargain deal with Daren Debono on the HSBC heist was intended to cover up for Labour politicians.

Casa stands up for Orizzont editor

David Casa has condemned the suspension of l-orizzont editor Victor Vella, calling it an absurd decision by the General Workers Union in the face of government pressure. “In my role as Co-Chair of the European Parliament’s Media Working Group, I would like to express my solidarity with Mr Victor Vella… It is clear that the pressure from the Labour government is reaching astronomical levels, even now with the suspension of Mr Vella as editor,” the Nationalist MEP said. Vella is currently undergoing internal disciplinary proceedings.

Covid-19 Update: 109 new cases were found in the last 24 hours, with 292 new recoveries. No deaths have been reported for the first time in a month.

