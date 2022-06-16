Ozzy Osbourne leaves hospital, says ‘feeling good’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ozzy Osbourne was “feeling good” as he was pictured leaving the hospital in a wheelchair with wife Sharon by his side following a “major operation” which she said was going to “determine the rest of his life.”

The family hasn’t publicly discussed the medical procedure Ozzy had to undergo, but Sharon admitted Ozzy was “feeling good” on Wednesday in a throwback snap shared on Twitter of Ozzy standing at the microphone.

Ozzy also spoke out the same day, sharing that he is “now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” the 73-year-old musician tweeted to his millions of followers.

Last week, she indicated Ozzy’s situation was challenging, and he would need a difficult surgery. She immediately flew back to the West Coast from London to be by his side.

“He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she told her fellow TalkTV panelists last week. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

A report has since surfaced stating that the procedure was to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. Ozzy’s back problems likely stem from the all-terrain vehicle collision in 2003 where he flipped his quad while riding around his property in London.

At the time, he had to undergo emergency surgery for “a broken collarbone, eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck.”

Photo – British rock star Ozzy Osbourne EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE