Pandemic led to explosion of new forms of poverty – Pope Francis to European bishops

In a message to the Council of Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) on the occasion of its Plenary Assembly, which took place online from 25 to 26 September, Pope Francis said that the experience of this pandemic has left a deep mark in all of us, because it dramatically affected one of the structural requirements of our existence—relations among people and in society.

“This, in turn, he goes on to say, has upset customs and relationships, and has changed “the conditions of our social and economic life”, said Pope Francis.

The Pope acknowledges, “The very life of the Church has been significantly impacted,” adding, “we were forced to re-fashion our religious practice, and many pastoral activities have not adjusted to this new situation yet.”

Vatican News reports that in the message, the Pope draws attention to “the deaths of so many elderly people, the tragedy of families taken aback by intense and daunting suffering.”

He also mentions “the plight of children and young people locked up in their homes, and the suspension of religious rites and Christian formation initiatives.”

He also pointed out that this, “has led many priests and religious to look for courageous ways to provide their pastoral service, testifying to their paternal and tender proximity to the people.”

“Faced with the explosion of new forms of poverty,” the Pope stresses that “this work of creative charity must continue, while showing an increasingly attentive and generous closeness to the weakest.”

As the pandemic shows no signs of abating, Pope Francis calls on Christian communities “to engage in a spiritual interpretation of what we have experienced, so they can learn what life can teach and discern perspectives for the future.”

Vatican News

