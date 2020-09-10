Paris and Marseille added to Malta’s amber travel list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Paris and Marseille airports have been added to the Maltese list requiring Covid-19 testing or quarantine on arrival to Malta.

In a statement, the Health Minister said that it was amending the applicable regulation which required persons arriving from such list to provid a negative PCR Covid-19 test carried out no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta.

Failing to do so, these persons will be required to test themselves on arrival to Malta and could be subject to mandatory quarantine.

The list now includes Spain (Madrid, Barcelona, Girona), France (Paris and Marseille), Romania, Czech Republic and Tunisia.

