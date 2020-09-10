Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, France, Malta

Paris and Marseille added to Malta’s amber travel list

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Paris and Marseille airports have been added to the Maltese list requiring Covid-19 testing or quarantine on arrival to Malta.

In a statement, the Health Minister said that it was amending the applicable regulation which required persons arriving from such list to provid a negative PCR Covid-19 test carried out no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta.

Failing to do so, these persons will be required to test themselves on arrival to Malta and could be subject to mandatory quarantine.

The list now includes Spain (Madrid, Barcelona, Girona), France (Paris and Marseille), Romania, Czech Republic and Tunisia.
