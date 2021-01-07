Paris marks sixth anniversary of Charlie Hebdo attack

Reading Time: 2 minutes
(From L) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo lay flowers outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the jihadist attack of the satirical magazine that killed 12 people.
The attack on the weekly — with its long history of mocking Islam and other religions — was the first in a series of assaults that have claimed more than 250 lives since 07 January 2015, mostly at the hands of young French-born jihadists.
(From L) President of French Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse, French former president Francois Hollande, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo arrive to pay their respects outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the jihadist attack of the satirical magazine that killed 12 people.
A view of a plaque and flowers laid in tribute to French police officer Ahmed Merabet, who was killed by jihadist terrorists the same day of the attack of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the jihadist attack of the satirical magazine that killed 12 people.
A wreath of flowers offered by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo lays outside the Kosher market in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the attack of the satirical magazine and Kosher market that killed 12 people.
Via EPA-EFE/THOMAS COEX / POOL
7th January 2021
Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
The U.S. biotech company, which stunned the wor...
7th January 2021
Top Serbian politicians urged greater international acceptance of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine as they joined the front of their country’s queue for shots, days after Moscow delivered the first consignment.
The first batch of 2,400 doses of S...
7th January 2021
Around 4,000 financial firms in Britain were at "heightened risk" of collapsing due to fallout from the pandemic, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.
The FCA surveyed 23,000 financial firms to check on their resilience to COVID-19, ...
