Paris marks sixth anniversary of Charlie Hebdo attack

(From L) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo lay flowers outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the jihadist attack of the satirical magazine that killed 12 people.

The attack on the weekly — with its long history of mocking Islam and other religions — was the first in a series of assaults that have claimed more than 250 lives since 07 January 2015, mostly at the hands of young French-born jihadists.

(From L) President of French Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse, French former president Francois Hollande, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo arrive to pay their respects outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the jihadist attack of the satirical magazine that killed 12 people.

A view of a plaque and flowers laid in tribute to French police officer Ahmed Merabet, who was killed by jihadist terrorists the same day of the attack of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the jihadist attack of the satirical magazine that killed 12 people.

A wreath of flowers offered by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo lays outside the Kosher market in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the attack of the satirical magazine and Kosher market that killed 12 people.

Via EPA-EFE/THOMAS COEX / POOL

