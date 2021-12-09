Paris region activates emergency plan in hospitals over strained COVID-19 situation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France’s Ile-de-France region said that all hospitals are activating an emergency plan due to the strained COVID-19 situation.

The plan includes stepping up the number of ICU beds and, if necessary, reschedule treatments to free up capacities.

With more than 12 million people, the Ile-de-France — with the capital Paris at its centre — is France’s biggest region.

Photo – Medical staff wearing protective facial masks transport a patient on a gurney inside the Tenon Hospital in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA