Parliamentary Secretary did not approve St Vincent de Paul contract: The Headline – Business Today

Business Today leads with a General Auditor probe into St Vincent de Paul which found that a multi-million contract awarded to a consortium between James Caterers and Debono Group was not sanctioned by the responsible parliamentary secretary or Cabinet. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1437/multimillion_euro_st_vincent_de_paul_contract_awarded_to_james_caterers_and_db_group_broke_the_law__nao

Business Today reports on the annual report of the Malta Development Bank, tabled in parliament on Wednesday. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the bank proved to be ‘a key channel’ for support to businesses during the pandemic.

