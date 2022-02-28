PEN International expressing solidarity with writers, journalists, artists and the people of Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PEN International, the literary and free expression organisation, has released a letter signed by 1,040 writers from around the world, expressing solidarity with writers, journalists, artists and the people of Ukraine.

The letter condemns the Russian invasion and calls for an immediate end to the bloodshed, with signatories including Nobel laureates Sveltana Alexievitch, Orhan Pamuk, Maria Ressa, and Olga Tokarczuk.

Among the writers who have signed it are Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie, Max Porter, Paul Auster and Edmund de Waal.

It reads:

To our friends and colleagues in Ukraine,

We, writers around the world, are appalled by the violence unleashed by Russian forces onto Ukraine and urgently call for an end to the bloodshed.

We stand united in condemnation of a senseless war, waged by President Putin’s refusal to accept the rights of Ukraine’s people to debate their future allegiance and history without Moscow’s interference.

We stand united in support of writers, journalists, artists, and all the people of Ukraine, who are living through their darkest hours. We stand by you and feel your pain.

All individuals have a right to peace, free expression, and free assembly. Putin’s war is an attack on democracy and freedom not just in Ukraine, but around the world.

We stand united in calling for peace and for an end to the propaganda that is fueling the violence. There can be no free and safe Europe without a free and independent Ukraine. Peace must prevail.

via PEN International