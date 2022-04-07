Pentagon says Ukraine can ‘absolutely’ win the war

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.

“Of course they can win this,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

“The proof is literally in the outcomes that you’re seeing everyday … absolutely they can win.”

Meanwhile, Nato foreign ministers will meet in Brussels today to address Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine”, the alliance said.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has called on Nato allies to supply more weapons to bolster Ukraine’s war effort, including war planes, heavy air defence systems, missiles and armoured vehicles.

Speaking at Nato headquarters, where Nato foreign ministers are meeting later today, Kuleba said there are three items on his agenda when he talks to the allies and holds bilateral meetings: “Weapons, weapons and weapons”.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said there is no distinction between offensive and defensive weapons – any weapons, including tanks and fast jets, would be used to defend Ukraine.

He added that any country making this distinction are being hypocritical.

A photo of a destroyed Russian helicopter distributed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence