Perceived corruption stable in Malta, worldwide

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Corruption levels are at a worldwide standstill, a report by Transparency International has found. Malta’s position remained practically unchanged, but halted a seven-year decline.

As anti-corruption efforts stagnate worldwide, human rights and democracy are also under assault, Transparcency International said in a statement accompanying the report. “This is no coincidence. Our latest analysis shows that protecting human rights is crucial in the fight against corruption: countries with well-protected civil liberties generally score higher on the CPI, while countries who violate civil liberties tend to score lower”.

The CPI Index ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Malta scored 54 points, a meagre one-point improvement, but halting a seven-year decline of seven points. The country ranks in 131st place on the list of 180 countries.

Last year’s rating was the country’s worst ever.

This year, the global average remains unchanged for the tenth year in a row, at just 43 out of a possible 100 points. Despite multiple commitments, 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption in the last decade. Two-thirds of countries score below 50, indicating that they have serious corruption problems, while 27 countries are at their lowest score ever.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has also been used in many countries as an excuse to curtail basic freedoms and side-step important checks and balances, it noted.

Daniel Eriksson, Chief Executive Officer, Transparency International Secretariat said that “in authoritarian contexts where control rests with a few, social movements are the last remaining check on power. It is the collective power held by ordinary people from all walks of life that will ultimately deliver accountability.”