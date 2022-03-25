Peru livid after being denied equaliser in 1-0 loss to Uruguay

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero lashed out at South American football authorities on Thursday after his team were denied a late equaliser against Uruguay in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Peru were 1-0 down in injury time when Miguel Trauco’s looping shot was held on the line by Uruguayan keeper Sergio Rochet, who then took a step backwards into his goal while holding the ball at arm’s length.

The Brazilian referee ruled the whole of the ball had not crossed the line and did not review the incident with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

“With all due respect to CONMEBOL (the South American Football Confederation), the referees and everyone belonging to the VAR, this is not fair,” Guerrero wrote on Instagram.

“It’s unacceptable, I hope they do something because (we) played very well and everyone knows it. I hope the person responsible appears, they would be taking away our qualification for the World Cup.”

Defender Alexander Callens said they had been “robbed”.

“I told (the referee) to check and he said he had. But everyone said it is a goal and I’ve seen the images. It’s a goal, completely,” he added.

“Go and look at the VAR. You have to take a look. A game of this magnitude.”

Despite the defeat Peru are not out of the running for a place in Qatar.

If they beat Paraguay in their final game on Tuesday they will go into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation.

Colombia and Chile are also in the hunt for the playoff berth should Peru slip up.

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador have all secured their qualification from South America.