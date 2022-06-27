Photo Story – 20 years since Israeli construction of the Separation Barrier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Palestinian man sitting at a cafe table by a mural on the Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 23 June 2022 (issued 26 June 2022). In 2002 the Ministry of Defense’s Department of Engineering and Construction and the army Central Command began the construction of a 45 kilometer-long and and 9-meter-tall security barrier as well as additional technological means in the Northern West Bank area. According to B’Tselem – The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights, the Israeli cabinet decided in June 2002 to construct the Separation Barrier, following a long string of attacks perpetrated by Palestinians against Israelis. The route of the barrier – including the sections already built, those under construction and those awaiting construction – is more than 600 kilometers long, an area that is equal to 9.4 percent of the West Bank and includes the territories that Israel annexed to the municipal boundaries of Jerusalem.