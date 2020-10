Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk along La Patacona beach that is carpeted with a total of 53,000 Spanish flags to pay a tribute to the fatalities caused by the COVID-19 virus disease, in the town of Alboraya, eastern Spain, on Sunday 04 October 2020.

The flags were placed in the early morning by volunteers from the National Association for Coronavirus Victims initiative.

La Patacona beach is carpeted with a total of 53,000 small Spanish flags to pay a tribute to the fatalities caused by the COVID-19 virus disease, in the town of Alboraya, eastern Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/MANUEL BURQUE

Like this: Like Loading...