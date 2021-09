Reading Time: < 1 minute

A ceremony marking the 82nd anniversary of the outbreak of World War II at the Monument to the Defenders of Westerplatte in Westerplatte, Gdansk, Poland, 01 September 2021.

World War II began when the German Navy destroyer ‘Schleswig-Holstein’ fired on the Westerplatte fortifications at 4:45am on 01 September 1939.

Via EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa