Indigenous people of various ethnicities leave the vicinity of the National Congress building after a confrontation with the police in Brasilia, Brazil, 22 June 2021. About a hundred indigenous people confronted the Brasilia Police at the gates of the National Congress, which the authorities have said they intended to enter by force and some armed with bows and arrows. Indigenous people are protesting against a bill, the (PL 490/2007), which provides a series of changes in the territorial rights guaranteed to indigenous peoples in the Federal Constitution of 1988.
Photo Story – A hundred indigenous people face the Police in front of the Brazilian Congress
