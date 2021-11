Reading Time: < 1 minute

A collapsed retaining wall near two buildings caused by the abundant rains that fell in the province of Agrigento in Sciacca, Italy, 11 November 2021.

Agrigento Prefect Maria Rita Cocciufa on 11 November told residents of the Sicilian city and the surrounding province to stay at home due to the expected arrival of a tornado.

Via EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

