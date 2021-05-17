A Palestinian holds a teddy bear from the rubble of a destroyed houses after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on, 16 May 2021. Thirteen Palestinian were killed and more than 40 others wounded after Israeli air strike in Gaza. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least six Israelis to date. Gaza Strip’s health ministry said that at least 65 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike.
VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER