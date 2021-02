Reading Time: < 1 minute

Activists dressed as zombies participate in an an Extinction Rebellion environmental protest inside the grounds of Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Australia, 23 February 2021. The Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as zombies in a plan to engage in ‘civil disobedience’ in an attempt to disrupt the first day of parliamentary proceedings.

