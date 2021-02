Reading Time: < 1 minute

Riot police officers clash with protesters during a march on Saturday evening against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain.

Riots continued in several Spanish cities after Hasel was sentenced to a nine-months in jail sentence after he was found him guilty of glorifying terrorism and insulting the crown and state institutions.

A protester throws a bottle in a riot during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Pamplona, northern Spain. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

Protesters riot during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

Via EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

